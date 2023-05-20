Coach Hill returns home 6 months after Santa’s Wonderland bus crash

Friday evening, Coach Calvin Hill was taken from the hospital in Houston to his home for the...
Friday evening, Coach Calvin Hill was taken from the hospital in Houston to his home for the first time in 180 days.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After six months of receiving care in Houston, one of the survivors of the Santa’s Wonderland bus crash last year returned home Friday.

Rudder High School Coach Calvin Hill was driving the bus with two people on board on November 20, 2022, when an SUV crashed into them on Highway 6.

The driver of the SUV died in the crash. One passenger in the SUV, Coach Hill, and two others on the bus were injured. But, it was worse for the passenger of the SUV and Coach Hill, who were pulled from the fiery vehicles by first responders.

Friday evening, Coach Hill was taken from the hospital in Houston to his home for the first time in 180 days. He was met with a line of students, signs and supporters as he pulled into his neighborhood in College Station.

“I’m here to support him because he was my long jump coach whenever I heard him get in that crash,” 11-year-old John Carruth said. “I was super sad, but we said our prayers about him and now he’s coming back,”

This was a chance for first responders to shake the hand of the man they saved and for longtime co-workers to see the man they’ve spent years working next to.

“I think it gives us hope,” BISD Athletic Director, Janice Williamson, said. “He still has a long road ahead of him, but we want him back and we want him back with the kids and he’s made such great progress. The sky’s the limit.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mini-golf course entertainment venue backed by Tiger Woods is officially coming to Aggieland.
A&M Board of Regents approve PopStroke golf entertainment venue at Century Square
Dr Pepper Float features a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored...
Blue Bell and Dr Pepper team up for new Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream
Joshua Cyrus Wynn, 25, of Universal City, pleaded guilty to multiple charges for the October...
Hensel Park shooting suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to prison
Jeremiah Peterson arrested for allegedly threating a fast food worker at a College Station...
Man claiming to be food delivery driver arrested for threatening McDonald’s employee
ZAKORIAN ANDERSON
Police: Bryan man arrested while attempting to deliver 200 ecstasy pills

Latest News

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
Man claiming to be food delivery driver arrested for threatening McDonald’s employee
Brazos Valley lawmaker leads hearing with U.S. Postmaster General
Navasota ISD support staff to receive salary increase