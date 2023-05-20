Coach Hill returns home 6 months after Santa’s Wonderland bus crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After six months of receiving care in Houston, one of the survivors of the Santa’s Wonderland bus crash last year returned home Friday.

Rudder High School Coach Calvin Hill was driving the bus with two people on board on November 20, 2022, when an SUV crashed into them on Highway 6.

The driver of the SUV died in the crash. One passenger in the SUV, Coach Hill, and two others on the bus were injured. But, it was worse for the passenger of the SUV and Coach Hill, who were pulled from the fiery vehicles by first responders.

Friday evening, Coach Hill was taken from the hospital in Houston to his home for the first time in 180 days. He was met with a line of students, signs and supporters as he pulled into his neighborhood in College Station.

“I’m here to support him because he was my long jump coach whenever I heard him get in that crash,” 11-year-old John Carruth said. “I was super sad, but we said our prayers about him and now he’s coming back,”

This was a chance for first responders to shake the hand of the man they saved and for longtime co-workers to see the man they’ve spent years working next to.

“I think it gives us hope,” BISD Athletic Director, Janice Williamson, said. “He still has a long road ahead of him, but we want him back and we want him back with the kids and he’s made such great progress. The sky’s the limit.”

