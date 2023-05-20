Falls County deputies looking for escaped suspect last seen on Highway 77

GOLINDA, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies late Friday night suspended a manhunt for escaped suspect Fabian Wayne Beckham because of thunderstorms in the area, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KWTX.

Earlier Friday evening, the suspect was last seen headed “south through the woods” towards Highway 77 in Golinda, the sheriff’s office said.

Beckham is described as a white man about 5-foot-10, weighing 205 pounds, with a light beard.

He was reportedly wearing dark colored shorts, but was barefoot, and shirtless.

“He may still be handcuffed in front of his chest,” the sheriff’s office said, “If anyone sees him, do not approach. Contact 911 immediately.”

No further information about the suspect was provided.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.