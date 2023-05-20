Fernández García-Poggio, Cernousek Lead Aggies in First Round of NCAAs

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Texas A&M women’s golf team finished tied for fifth on Friday after the first round of the NCAA Championships at the Grayhawk Golf Club with Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Adela Cernousek both shooting 3-under 69.

“We had a strong finish and competed really well,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “The afternoon wave got a little bit of a break because generally it is a lot hotter and windier. We took advantage of that today and are looking forward to the early tee time tomorrow. Blanca and Adela’s rounds were huge and everybody else showed great signs. Very impressed with where we are at after day one.”

A&M shot 1-under 287 as a team after beginning the day in the afternoon wave of tee times. The Aggies would need to stay within the top 15 by the end of round three in order to advance past the first cut. After day one, A&M stood five shots ahead of that cut line.

Wake Forest led the field at 9-under 279 and Oklahoma State’s Maddison Hinson-Tolchard paced the individual leaderboard with a 6-under 66.

Fernández García-Poggio steadied the Aggies on the opening day, going bogey-free and producing birdies on two of the last three holes. The senior hit 18 greens in regulation and nailed a five-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 to close out her round.

Cernousek led the team with five birdies during round one, including a nine-footer on No. 18 to close out the day. Fernández García-Poggio and Cernousek both held a share of seventh heading into day two.

Jennie Park shot 2-over 74 and tied for 66th and Zoe Slaughter fired a 3-over 75 and tied for 90th. Hailee Cooper rounded out the lineup tied for 127th.

Next Up

The Maroon & White will tee off at 8:32 a.m. from No. 10 to begin the second round of the NCAA Championships. Live stats for the tournament can be found at golfstat.com.

Top-20 Team Standings

1 – Wake Forest (-9)

2 – Oklahoma State (-8)

T3 – South Carolina (-2)

T3 – Georgia (-2)

T5 – Texas A&M (-1)

T5 – New Mexico (-1)

T7 – Duke (E)

T7 – Stanford (E)

T7 – Florida State (E)

10 – Baylor (+1)

T11 – SMU (+3)

T11 – Texas Tech (+3)

T13 – San Jose State (+4)

T13 – Texas (+4)

T13 – Arizona (+4)

---CURRENT CUT LINE---

T16 – Michigan State (+5)

T16 – TCU (+5)

18 – LSU (+6)

19 – Pepperdine (+7)

T20 – USC (+8)

T20 – Augusta (+8)

PlaceTeam/PlayerRound 1Overall
T5Texas A&M287 (-1)287 (-1)
T7Blanca Fernández García-Poggio69 (-3)69 (-3)
T7Adela Cernousek69 (-3)69 (-3)
T66Jennie Park74 (+2)74 (+2)
T90Zoe Slaughter75 (+3)75 (+3)
T127Hailee Cooper78 (+6)78 (+6)

