Franklin drops game two of series against East Bernard
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - Franklin came up short in game two of the regional semifinals falling 6-0 to East Bernard in Waller Friday night.
It was a battle in the circle with Franklin’s Reese Cottrell recording nine strikeouts. East Bernard’s starting pitcher Lexie Warncke had 10 strikeouts.
The deciding game three is Saturday at 1:00 back at Waller High School.
