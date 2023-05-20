Franklin drops game two of series against East Bernard

WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - Franklin came up short in game two of the regional semifinals falling 6-0 to East Bernard in Waller Friday night.

It was a battle in the circle with Franklin’s Reese Cottrell recording nine strikeouts. East Bernard’s starting pitcher Lexie Warncke had 10 strikeouts.

The deciding game three is Saturday at 1:00 back at Waller High School.

