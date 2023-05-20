Franklin drops game two of series against East Bernard

Franklin came up short in game two of the regional semifinals falling 6-0 to East Bernard in...
Franklin came up short in game two of the regional semifinals falling 6-0 to East Bernard in Waller Friday night.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - Franklin came up short in game two of the regional semifinals falling 6-0 to East Bernard in Waller Friday night.

It was a battle in the circle with Franklin’s Reese Cottrell recording nine strikeouts. East Bernard’s starting pitcher Lexie Warncke had 10 strikeouts.

The deciding game three is Saturday at 1:00 back at Waller High School.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mini-golf course entertainment venue backed by Tiger Woods is officially coming to Aggieland.
A&M Board of Regents approve PopStroke golf entertainment venue at Century Square
Joshua Cyrus Wynn, 25, of Universal City, pleaded guilty to multiple charges for the October...
Hensel Park shooting suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to prison
Dr Pepper Float features a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored...
Blue Bell and Dr Pepper team up for new Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream
Jeremiah Peterson arrested for allegedly threating a fast food worker at a College Station...
Man claiming to be food delivery driver arrested for threatening McDonald’s employee
ZAKORIAN ANDERSON
Police: Bryan man arrested while attempting to deliver 200 ecstasy pills

Latest News

The Texas A&M Aggies will close out the 2023 regular season this week with three games against...
LaViolette Blasts Aggies Past Bulldogs
Texas A&M vs Texas State
Aiyana Coleman lifts Texas A&M over Texas State, 2-1, in Extra Innings
Highlights: Franklin drops game two against East Bernard
Texas A&M Golf
Fernández García-Poggio, Cernousek Lead Aggies in First Round of NCAAs