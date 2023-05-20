High school senior drowns days before graduation, family says

A Texas family says their son died tragically just days before his high school graduation. (Source: KWTX)
By Josh Bowering and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A family in Texas says their son died tragically days before graduating high school.

KWTX reports that AJ Serrato, an 18-year-old high school senior, was a star baseball player, a man of God and a big brother.

His family says he was all of that and more, so the news of his death has been shattering.

“Nobody can give me my son back. Nobody can give me AJ back,” Alfred Serrato, his father, said.

According to AJ Serrato’s parents, he drowned during a gathering after he jumped into the water.

The Serrato family didn’t share further details but said they have been devastated since the loss of their son.

The community has reached out to the family since AJ Serrato’s death, and the family said they are grateful for the support they have received.

“The amount of love and support fills my heart. To know I wasn’t the only one who got to know him and love him,” Tiffany Serrano, his mother, said.

AJ Serrato was a big brother to three younger siblings, all of which followed in his footsteps playing baseball.

His dad says he’s not surprised as his son has always been someone to take the lead.

“I taught him to be a leader and not a follower,” Alfred Serrato said.

The Fairfield High School senior was set to graduate and walk across the stage next week to receive his diploma.

His mom said the school is working on honoring her son at the graduation ceremony, but the family is still feeling the pain of his loss.

“No words can erase the amount of pain but to know they care speaks volumes,” Tiffany Serrato said.

Funeral arrangements have not been made yet, but a church has offered to cover the expenses, according to the family.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Peterson arrested for allegedly threating a fast food worker at a College Station...
Man claiming to be food delivery driver arrested for threatening McDonald’s employee
A mini-golf course entertainment venue backed by Tiger Woods is officially coming to Aggieland.
A&M Board of Regents approve PopStroke golf entertainment venue at Century Square
24-year-old Chastity Stanley and 25-year-old Haley Johnson were both placed in custody...
Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrests two women for mail theft, child endangerment
Joshua Cyrus Wynn, 25, of Universal City, pleaded guilty to multiple charges for the October...
Hensel Park shooting suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to prison
File Graphic
Texas bill barring anonymous reporting of child abuse heads to Gov. Greg Abbott

Latest News

Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the...
Songwriter Pete Brown, who co-wrote ‘Sunshine of Your Love’ and ‘White Room,’ dies
Bob Baffert, center, owner of Preakness Stakes entrant National Treasure, walks near the...
Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized on track after racing injury on Preakness undercard
This announcement comes soon after the district announced a $50,000 starting salary and salary...
Navasota ISD support staff to receive salary increase
Buttered Pecan is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for May 19.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Buttered Pecan
Jose Madrid plead guilty and was sentenced by Judge Corbett on Wednesday, May 17.
Washington County man sentenced for Sexual Contact with a Child