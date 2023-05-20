Preakness day arrives with horse racing in spotlight, Triple Crown still a possibility

An outrider walks a horse on the track as horses work out ahead of the 148th running of the...
An outrider walks a horse on the track as horses work out ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Preakness day has arrived with horse racing in the spotlight and Kentucky Derby winner Mage having a shot at being the first Triple Crown champion in five years.

It’s not the spotlight the sport would like, though, after seven horses died at Churchill Downs in the leadup to the Derby. Two parallel investigations are ongoing into those deaths and a recent eighth death at the Louisville track to determine the causes.

But with new national medication and doping rules set to go into effect next week, the industry is at something of a crossroads. The federally mandated Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, which already regulated racetrack safety and other measures, starting Monday will oversee drug testing requirements for horses that should standardize the sport nationwide.

Before that, Mage has a chance in the Preakness to provide some on-track excitement. If he finishes first in the field of seven horses, the smallest in the race since 1986, he can go to Belmont on June 10 with the opportunity to be the first Triple Crown winner since Justify in 2018.

Doing so later Saturday would mean beating a horse trained by two-time Triple Crown winner Bob Baffert, who’s back at the Preakness for the first time in two years after returning from suspension. Baffert’s National Treasure is the second betting choice behind Mage.

First Mission was Mage’s other top challenger before being scratched Friday on the advice of veterinarians who had a concern about the horse’s left hind ankle. The withdrawal comes after five horses were scratched from the Derby for various reasons, including favorite Forte.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Peterson arrested for allegedly threating a fast food worker at a College Station...
Man claiming to be food delivery driver arrested for threatening McDonald’s employee
A mini-golf course entertainment venue backed by Tiger Woods is officially coming to Aggieland.
A&M Board of Regents approve PopStroke golf entertainment venue at Century Square
24-year-old Chastity Stanley and 25-year-old Haley Johnson were both placed in custody...
Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrests two women for mail theft, child endangerment
Joshua Cyrus Wynn, 25, of Universal City, pleaded guilty to multiple charges for the October...
Hensel Park shooting suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to prison
File Graphic
Texas bill barring anonymous reporting of child abuse heads to Gov. Greg Abbott

Latest News

Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the...
Songwriter Pete Brown, who co-wrote ‘Sunshine of Your Love’ and ‘White Room,’ dies
Bob Baffert, center, owner of Preakness Stakes entrant National Treasure, walks near the...
Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized on track after racing injury on Preakness undercard
This announcement comes soon after the district announced a $50,000 starting salary and salary...
Navasota ISD support staff to receive salary increase
Buttered Pecan is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for May 19.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Buttered Pecan
Jose Madrid plead guilty and was sentenced by Judge Corbett on Wednesday, May 17.
Washington County man sentenced for Sexual Contact with a Child