Washington County man sentenced for Sexual Contact with a Child

Jose Madrid plead guilty and was sentenced by Judge Corbett on Wednesday, May 17.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - A Washington County man pled guilty and was sentenced for Indecency with a Child/ Sexual Contact.

That’s according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

They say the incident happened in 2018.

Jail records show Jose Madrid, of Chappell Hill, was arrested in 2022.

The 39-year-old has been sentenced to 14 years in jail.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

