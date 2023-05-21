Aggies Follow Cernousek’s Lead in Second Round of NCAAs

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Texas A&M women’s golf team stood tied for fifth behind the strong play of Adela Cernousek who registered a 4-under 68 on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Championships at the Grayhawk Golf Club.

“Anytime you can shoot under par on this course, it is a great day,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We were in total control of our round and had a lot of good looks barely miss. I love the way our team is looking. We are right in position and where we need to be.”

Texas A&M shot 4-under 284 as a team on the second day and 14 shots above the first cut which will take place after the third round when the field is diminished to 15 schools. Wake Forest led all teams at 17-under 559 and the Demon Deacons’ Lauren Walsh paced all individuals at 10-under 134. The Aggies were 5-under 571 combined after the first 36 holes.

Cernousek (69-68—137) sank four birdies and recorded zero bogeys on Saturday. The sophomore stood tied for fourth and just three shots off the lead for the individual crown. The Antibes, France, native went -3 on the final nine holes with birdies on Nos. 3, 6 and 7.

Hailee Cooper (78-71—149) rebounded from her first round with a 1-under 71. The Montgomery, Texas, product’s round was highlighted with a birdie on No. 17 where her approach shot landed six feet from the pin, and she converted the opportunity. Cooper held a share of 91st after day two.

Zoe Slaughter (75-71—146) also went 1-under 71 with three birdies in her round. Slaughter was tied for 62nd. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (69-74—143) and Jennie Park (74-74—148) both went 2-over 74 in round two and tied for 32nd and 77th, respectively.

Next Up

The Maroon & White will tee off at 8:32 a.m. CT from No. 10 to begin the third round of the NCAA Championships. Live stats for the tournament can be found at golfstat.com.

Top-20 Team Standings

1 – Wake Forest (-17)

2 – Stanford (-15)

3 – South Carolina (-14)

4 – Texas (-8)

T5 – Oklahoma State (-5)

T5 – Texas A&M (-5)

7 – USC (-4)

T8 – Pepperdine (-2)

T8 – Florida State (-2)

10 – New Mexico (-1)

11 – Georgia (E)

12 – Baylor (+3)

13 – Arizona (+4)

14 – LSU (+6)

15 – Duke (8)

---CURRENT CUT LINE---

16 – San Jose State (+9)

T11 – SMU (+17)

T17 – Clemson (+17)

19 – Michigan State (+11)

T20 – TCU (+12)

T20 – Ole Miss (+12)

Place Team/Player Round 1 Round 2 Overall T5 Texas A&M 287 (-1) 284 (-4) 571 (-5) T4 Adela Cernousek 69 (-3) 68 (-4) 137 (-7) T32 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 69 (-3) 74 (+2) 143 (-1) T62 Zoe Slaughter 75 (+3) 71 (-1) 146 (+2) T77 Jennie Park 74 (+2) 74 (+2) 148 (+4) T91 Hailee Cooper 78 (+6) 71 (-1) 149 (+5)

