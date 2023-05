AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M advanced to championship Sunday after a 4-2 win against Texas State in the late Saturday game in the Austin Regional.

The Aggies have a rematch set with the Longhorns which they’ll have to beat twice in order to advance to a super regional.

A&M wins!!



Two on and two outs, but Emiley Kennedy gets the ground out.



Rematch with Texas is tomorrow afternoon. @2021Kennedy #GigEm pic.twitter.com/fws4O88eR2 — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) May 21, 2023

