Bryan man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography
A Brazos County jury deliberated for just over an hour and returned a guilty verdict for Warren Tyler, 44, from Bryan.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted on two counts of possession of child pornography.
Prosecutors said Tyler had nude images and a video of a teenager on his phone.
Tyler will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life following his prison sentence.
