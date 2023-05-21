Bryan man sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography

A Brazos County jury deliberated for just over an hour and returned a guilty verdict for Warren Tyler, 44, from Bryan.
A Brazos County jury deliberated for just over an hour and returned a guilty verdict for Warren...
A Brazos County jury deliberated for just over an hour and returned a guilty verdict for Warren Tyler, 44, from Bryan.(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted on two counts of possession of child pornography.

A Brazos County jury deliberated for just over an hour and returned a guilty verdict for Warren Tyler, 44, from Bryan.

Prosecutors said Tyler had nude images and a video of a teenager on his phone.

Tyler will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life following his prison sentence.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Peterson arrested for allegedly threating a fast food worker at a College Station...
Man claiming to be food delivery driver arrested for threatening McDonald’s employee
A mini-golf course entertainment venue backed by Tiger Woods is officially coming to Aggieland.
A&M Board of Regents approve PopStroke golf entertainment venue at Century Square
24-year-old Chastity Stanley and 25-year-old Haley Johnson were both placed in custody...
Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrests two women for mail theft, child endangerment
Friday evening, Coach Calvin Hill was taken from the hospital in Houston to his home for the...
Coach Hill returns home 6 months after Santa’s Wonderland bus crash
Joshua Cyrus Wynn, 25, of Universal City, pleaded guilty to multiple charges for the October...
Hensel Park shooting suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to prison

Latest News

If you love music and barbecue Aggie Park was the place to be on Saturday.
Thousands of spectators take over Aggie Park for Troubadour Festival
Harmony Science Academy in Bryan celebrated the return of the International STEM Festival...
Harmony Science Academy hosts ISTEM Festival
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 5/20
All three teenagers were reported missing during the month of May.
Amber Alert Brazos Valley highlights several missing persons cases