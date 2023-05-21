College Station police investigate shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

It occurred just after midnight in the 1700 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway at The Woodlands Apartments in the pool area.

Police said nobody was hurt.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.

Officers responded to 1725 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy, The Woodlands Apartments pool, for reports of a large fight at 1210 a.m. During the 911 call, gun shots could be heard resulting in multiple 911 calls to report gunshots. At this time there are no victims and no suspects. pic.twitter.com/7lK6o0USXu — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) May 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.