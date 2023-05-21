College Station police investigate shooting

By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

It occurred just after midnight in the 1700 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway at The Woodlands Apartments in the pool area.

Police said nobody was hurt.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.

