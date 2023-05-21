Harmony Science Academy hosts ISTEM Festival

Harmony Science Academy in Bryan celebrated the return of the International STEM Festival Saturday, with the goal of inspiring the next generation of students interested in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Harmony Science Academy in Bryan celebrated the return of the International STEM Festival Saturday, with the goal of inspiring the next generation of students interested in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The festival provided students and community members a chance to get hands-on with demonstrations, cultural booths, and outdoor activities.

“Our goal is to instill a passion of STEM in our students and events like this just help contribute to that, letting the kids get their hands on it, get messy, have fun,” Business Manager April Crow said. “This is what inspires that love of STEM from an early age.”

Harmony Science Academy is a pre-kindergarten through eighth grade public charter school specializing in STEM and project-based learning.

