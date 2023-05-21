National Hurricane Center tags first Atlantic area of interest of the season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A large area of disturbed weather near the Bahamas has caught the attention of the National Hurricane Center. The agency tagged the first “area of interest” of the season Sunday morning.

A surface trough interacting with an upper-level low is producing a large area of disturbed weather extending a couple hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas. Upper-level winds are expected to increase later today and development of this system is not expected.

The disturbance only carries a 10% chance for development before upper-level winds become too hostile to promote tropical development.

New this season, the National Hurricane Center is now issuing tropical weather outlooks out to seven days. This is an increase from five days in previous seasons.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.