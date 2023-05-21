National Hurricane Center tags first Atlantic area of interest of the season
Upper-level winds are expected to keep tropical development from happening
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A large area of disturbed weather near the Bahamas has caught the attention of the National Hurricane Center. The agency tagged the first “area of interest” of the season Sunday morning.
The disturbance only carries a 10% chance for development before upper-level winds become too hostile to promote tropical development.
New this season, the National Hurricane Center is now issuing tropical weather outlooks out to seven days. This is an increase from five days in previous seasons.
