Oakley to Compete for Team USA at World Championships

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. -- Texas A&M’s Joslyn Oakley earned a silver medal on the 1-meter at USA Diving National Championships to earn a spot on the U.S. National Team for the upcoming World Championships this summer.

Oakley, the SEC Female Freshman Diver of the Year, posted a score of 245.15 to take fourth in 1-meter prelims and earn a spot in the final. She finished the event with a score of 501.60 to bring home a silver medal and punch her ticket to join Team USA at World Championships. Oakley was joined in the final by A&M teammate Mayson Richards, who placed fifth with a final score of 463.35.

The 2023 World Aquatics Championships will be held in Fukuoka, Japan with diving events running from July 14-22.

Oakley and Richards will return to action at U.S. Nationals on Monday, May 23, to compete on the 3-meter.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.