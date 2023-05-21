Perot, Schachter Set to Compete in NCAA Singles Championships

ORLANDO, Fla. – Noah Schachter and Raphael Perot will represent the Aggies in the NCAA Men’s Tennis Singles Championships Monday, May 22, at the USTA National Campus.

“We’re excited about finishing the season strong with Noah [Schachter] and Raphael [Perot] at the NCAA Tournament,” head coach Steve Denton said. “They have been our best two players all season and it is great for them to close out the year representing the Aggies one last time.”

Team captain No. 46 Schachter led the Aggies by example on court 1 this season. The senior tallied 16 singles wins this season, with nine coming in dual matches. Schachter downed six ranked opponents on the year, including one of the tournament’s 9-16 seeds, Kentucky’s Liam Draxl. He opens his singles campaign at 12:30 p.m. CT versus VCU’s No. 82 Charles Bertimon.

“I’m excited for one final run here in the NCAA Singles Tournament,” senior Noah Schachter said. “I’m back home here playing in Florida and will have a lot of family out to support which is great. I’ve prepared well and I’m just going to take it one match at a time.”

Perot has been a consistent performer for the Aggies this season. The junior led the team with 16 dual match singles wins, including seven ranked wins. Perot was a force playing court 2 singles for the Maroon & White this season, earning 13 wins at the position. He starts his singles championship campaign at 5:30 p.m. CT versus Ohio State’s No. 41 Alexander Bernard.

“This will be my first experience in the NCAA Singles Championships and I’m very excited,” Perot said. “There will be a great level of competition at the tournament, and that allows me to learn and improve. Noah and I have trained very hard together the last few weeks, and I feel confident for Monday.”

STREAMING & STATS

Fans can watch the action through Cracked Racquets Cross Court Coverage, or keep track of match results through the tournaments website.

NOAH SCHACHTER

Schachter was selected to the NCAA Singles Tournament for the second consecutive year.

He has three wins versus top-35 ranked opponents this season.

The senior was selected to his second straight All-SEC First Team.

RAPHAEL PEROT

Perot qualified for his first NCAA Singles Championships.

The junior was second among the Aggies in total singles wins this season with 22.

He was named to the All-SEC First Team for the first time in his career.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.