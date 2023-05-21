Thousands of spectators take over Aggie Park for Troubadour Festival

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you love music and barbecue Aggie Park was the place to be on Saturday.

Troubadour Festival brought some of the best country music artists and some of the best barbecue joints to Aggieland.

Award-winning country music group Midland was the headliner for the festival.

This is the first year that Troubadour Festival was held in Aggie Park.

Residents in the Bryan-College Station area, as well as city leaders, are hopeful that the festival will be back again.

“We are so excited to have this festival here today and so grateful for all the hard work that’s gone into it. It’s well organized, well attended and we’re looking forward to coming back next year,” Bryan City Councilmember Marca Ewers-Shurtleff said.

There were 34 barbecue options for attendees to choose from.

