American Legion Post 159 to hold Memorial Day Ceremony

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - American Legion Post 159 is preparing to honor our fallen military members.

A Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post 159 located at 101 Waco Street in Bryan. Seating will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Retired United States Army Lieutenant General John B. Sylvester will be the guest speaker.

There will be light snacks following the ceremony.

The entire community is invited to come and reflect on the sacrifice required to gain and maintain freedom.

