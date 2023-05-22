Arts Council offering summer camps for kids

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students are starting to enter summer break, and there are a lot of activities they can look forward to. That includes summer camps at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. The Arts Council is offering 18 different summer camps for kids of all ages.

Summer camps kick off June 5 and can be enjoyed in half-day time slots like 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“They can sign up for as many classes as they want,” Sheree Boegner said.

Boegner is the Arts Council executive director and looks forward to the many ways students 6-18 can express themselves artistically. Some of the camps are dynamic sketching, TikTok dancing, collage couture and character designing.

“One of the things that I love about camps is that it teaches your kid other creative outlets,” Boegner said.

Ginna Schoppe, the owner of Pinspiration College Station, is one of the summer camp instructors and will be leading the Tie Dye Rockstar, Superhero Within Us, Painting my Perfect Pet and Nature Inspiration camps. Schoppe will lead many activities in those sessions including acrylic pouring during the Tie Dye Rockstar camp.

“They get to learn a lot of new techniques, a lot of new things that maybe they just touched a little bit at school but now we get to dive in a little more,” Schoppe said.

Kelsey Boe will also be leading camps during the summer. Those are the Paper-Palooza, Eras of Painting and Fiber Arts camps. Like Schoppe, Boe’s camps will come with a lot of activities including creating frescos during the Eras of Painting camp.

“We are going to touch on Renaissance artists, and this was the way they would create those beautiful paintings you see in churches,” Boe said.

The camps run from June 5 to July 28, ranging from $100 to $125. You can learn more about the camps and register here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.