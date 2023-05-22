Be Remarkable: College Station teen uses art talents to brighten CPS visitation areas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Helen Hindman, an 18-year-old from College Station, has been named the winner of this week’s Be Remarkable award for her work in brightening up visitation areas of Child Protective Services offices.

Helen’s big heart was evident even when she was just a child, as she would knock on neighbors’ doors to help other families in need. Her family fostered and then later adopted twins and Helen’s passion for helping others continued to grow when she became concerned about the uncomfortable and sometimes cold environment of CPS visitation offices.

At the age of 12, Helen started her non-profit organization, Brightening Dark Spaces, which aims to refurbish CPS visitation offices to make them feel like homely living rooms rather than doctor’s offices. Her goal was to provide a comfortable and warm environment for children to visit with their parents during some of their hardest moments.

Helen’s work of refurbishing CPS visitation offices has not only helped families in Brazos and Robertson counties but has also expanded to Waco. Her mother couldn’t be prouder of what she is doing and has enjoyed watching the community rally around her to make her vision a reality.

Neighbors, including Pam Kelling, says Helen’s big heart and passion for helping others have continued to grow and inspire those around her.

“I met Helen about 11 years ago at the age of 6 when she and her family moved into our neighborhood. As we developed our friendship and Helen began to engage with multiple neighbors, we all saw something special in this child. Helen organized gatherings for neighbors at a picnic table in her family’s front yard. When a family in our neighborhood might be in need of an evening meal, Helen would leave notes on our front doors and ask for volunteers to sign up to make a meal. She is remarkable,” said Kelling.

Helen’s work is a true testament to the difference one person can make in the lives of others.

Her dedication to helping families in need is remarkable, and KBTX along with Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers congratulate her on this well-deserved award.

