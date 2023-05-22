The Eagle newspaper announces changes to publication, delivery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The way you receive a local paper, and how often-- is about to change.

According to an op-ed in the Bryan College Station Eagle, the paper will soon only be delivered on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The paper says each of those days will be like a Sunday paper.

In addition, it will be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service instead of a newspaper carrier.

The Eagle says it remains committed to covering the community every day, with a focus on digital platforms.

The changes are expected to begin June 20th.

“As we’ve adjusted to changing news consumption habits, we’ve adapted to some outside forces affecting the local news industry, such as shifts in advertising trends, increasing newsprint costs, and the job market,” said Regional Editor Steve Boggs.

