Go on a summer camp adventure at A&M United Methodist Church

By Abigail Metsch
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you ready for A&M United Methodist Church’s most exciting event of the summer? This year’s Vacation Bible School promises to be jam-packed with fun and exciting activities that your children will absolutely love.

“The theme this year is Camp Firelight. We are going on a summer camp adventure with God,” Children’s Director, Savannah Salas, said.

From games, crafts, and sing-alongs to stories and lessons that teach kindness and respect, your child is guaranteed to have a blast while learning about God’s love. Plus, the church is serving dinner for the whole family every night, so you can enjoy a quality meal without having to worry about cooking!

Camp runs from June 5-8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church.

“They’re going to learn to trust God. That’s the big theme this year. We have noticed a huge increase in anxiety in kids so this VBS is going to be all about learning to trust God and that He is with you always,” Salas said.

You can register your kids for VBS here.

VBS is for kids Kindergarten through the 5th Grade, and PreK children whose parents volunteer will receive their own VBS Experience.

To volunteer as a counselor, click here.

