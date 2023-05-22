Groundbreaking held for new CSISD Career and Technical Education Center

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony for phase 1 of its new Career and Technical Education Center Monday.

The 90-acre property is located at 13770 South Dowling Road near Wellborn.

The CTE Center is part of the district’s 2021 bond package, which was approved by voters for a total of $70.6 million. Phase 1 of the CTE Center will cost $6,561,279, with a total project budget of $7,552,775.

Phase 1 of the complex will be an agricultural barn facility for animal holding, a covered practice arena, an office space, restrooms, and a concessions room.

Rendering of the new College Station ISD Career and Technical Education Center (College Station ISD | KBTX)

School leaders say the agricultural barn, a key part of the 2021 bond and the first of its kind for the district, is arguably one of the best uses for taxpayer dollars.

“You give kids an opportunity to do hands-on stuff, learn responsibility, give them an opportunity to get outside and really learn some skills and some trades that they’ll have the rest of their life,” said Kevin Ross, College Station ISD Career & Technical Education Director.

In a society dominated by technology, construction experts emphasize the critical importance of agricultural and skilled labor. That is precisely why companies like SpawGlass Construction were thrilled to collaborate with the district for the project.

“It’s a big deal. We need more people entering the workforce. We need more young labor coming in to replace those that are aging out,” said Drew Cain, SpawGlass Senior Project Manager.

Drew Cain, SpawGlass Senior Project Manager & family. (KBTX)

For rising seniors and FFA leaders, the new facility opens up a world of opportunities to share their love of agriculture and raising livestock with their classmates.

Mallory Zumwalt, an FFA member from A&M Consolidated, emphasized the significance of agriculture.

“Without agriculture, you won’t have anything. We won’t have the clothes we wear, we won’t have the food we eat, we wouldn’t have anything. And so with this ag barn, I hope to be able to help students understand that agriculture is so integral to our lives,” Zumwalt said.

Brady Lambert, a College Station FFA member, shared his experience with showing livestock and its impact on personal development.

“I’ve seen like, this past year how showing livestock has helped me to develop and learn more about time management and responsibility. So, I think for some students, it’s going to be really good that they can learn that responsibility,” Lambert said.

College Station & A&M Consolidate FFA Members Brady Lambert & Mallory Zumwalt. (KBTX)

Monday’s ceremony also marks the final groundbreaking for College Station ISD Superintendant Mike Martindale who retires at the end of the school. Under his leadership, CSISD approved more than $78 million in bonds for renovations and technology, and voters also approved a Tax Ratification Election to increase teacher and staff pay.

College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale, College Station ISD Career & Technical Education Director Kevin Ross and others during groundbreaking ceremony. (KBTX)

VLK Architects with locations in Austin, Dallas Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio are the architects for the project. Construction is being performed by College Station-based SpawGlass.

The 2021 bond package also contains additional projects to modernize and update the district’s infrastructure, including technology upgrades, heating and air conditioning improvements, and safety and security enhancements. It includes funds for land purchases, buses, fine arts instruments, a natatorium renovation, and stadium facility renovations.

Phase one of the CTE facility is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024.

