Groundbreaking underway for new CSISD Career and Technical Education Center

Rendering of the new College Station ISD Career and Technical Education Center
Rendering of the new College Station ISD Career and Technical Education Center(College Station ISD | KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station ISD will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for phase 1 of its new Career and Technical Education Center Monday.

The event is set to begin at 6:00 pm on the property located at 13770 South Dowling Road.

The CTE Center is part of the district’s 2021 bond package, which was approved by voters for a total of $70.6 million. Phase 1 of the CTE Center will cost $6,561,279, with a total project budget of $7,552,775.

Phase 1 of the complex will be an agricultural barn facility for animal holding, a covered practice arena, an office space, restrooms, and a concessions room.

Layout of the new College Station ISD Career and Technical Education Center (College Station ISD)(KBTX)

VLK Architects with locations in Austin, Dallas Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio are the architects for the project. Construction is being performed by College Station-based SpawGlass.

The 2021 bond package also contains additional projects to modernize and update the district’s infrastructure, including technology upgrades, heating and air conditioning improvements, and safety and security enhancements. It includes funds for land purchases, buses, fine arts instruments, a natatorium renovation, and stadium facility renovations.

