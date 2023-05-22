LaViolette Named SEC Player of the Week

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette has been named the SEC Player of the Week, per a release from league officials on Monday.

Texas A&M’s Jace LaViolette hit three home runs on Friday and added a pair of hits on Saturday to help the Aggies win a series at Mississippi State. His third home run on Friday came with one out in the ninth inning with the Aggies down 4-3, surging them ahead for the win to even the series.

LaViolette was walked four times in the series opener, including twice intentionally. He reached base four times in the finale and now has 18 home runs for the year, setting a new freshman single-season home run record at Texas A&M and breaking the record set by John Byington in 1987.

He and the rest of the Aggies will open the 2023 SEC Tournament on Tuesday in the single-elimination round vs Tennessee.

