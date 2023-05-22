Man accused of stabbing man in College Station indicted

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A grand jury handed up an indictment Thursday for a man accused of stabbing someone inside a College Station sports bar.

Angel Felipie Llamas, from Navasota, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened in March in a sports bar located in the 700 block of University Drive near Tarrow Street.

Police determined the stabbing occurred when a fight broke out inside the business.

Llamas was arrested by the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office in April after a warrant was issued.

Llamas bonded out of jail Thursday.

