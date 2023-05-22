Man accused of stabbing man in College Station indicted
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A grand jury handed up an indictment Thursday for a man accused of stabbing someone inside a College Station sports bar.
Angel Felipie Llamas, from Navasota, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The incident happened in March in a sports bar located in the 700 block of University Drive near Tarrow Street.
Police determined the stabbing occurred when a fight broke out inside the business.
Llamas was arrested by the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office in April after a warrant was issued.
Llamas bonded out of jail Thursday.
