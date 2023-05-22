Motorcyclist who led police on pursuit sentenced to prison

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County jury has sentenced a man to 7 years in prison after he led police on an 8-mile pursuit last year.

Sheldon Stankevitz was on a motorcycle when he refused to stop for police in Todd Mission and then law enforcement to Waller County where he was eventually taken into custody.

During the chase, the 45-year-old was seen speeding, passing other vehicles illegally, and driving into oncoming traffic.

