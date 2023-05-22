The Queen Theatre summer blockbusters

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are so many movies to look forward to at The Queen Theatre this summer, old and new!

”We’ve got lots of fun stuff this summer,” said Emily Schulman-Bell with the Queen Theatre. “We are back in the era of big blockbusters in the summer and we’re thrilled about it.”

We can all look forward to back-to-back blockbusters at the Queen.

“We are bringing our first family film in June to The Queen, it’s Elemental” Schulman-Bell says the sequel to Inside Out is great for all ages.

There are two nostalgic movies hitting the big screen, Harrison Ford is back in Indiana Jones and Tom Cruise is also making his return to Mission Impossible.

The long-awaited Oppenheimer movie will also be screened at the theatre.

“We’re gonna have some great live entertainment and other specialty events so it’s just gonna be a great, great summer here at the Queen,” said Schulman-Bell.

To plan your movie date head over to the website.

