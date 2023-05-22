Reconstruction project, road closures underway on South College Ave in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Phase one of a reconstruction project on South College Avenue in Bryan began Monday.

According to the city, the first part of the project will require a full road closure to through traffic from West Villa Maria Road to Edge Street.

The entire project is expected to be complete by December 2024 with closures to last until mid-November.

The city says that access to homes and businesses will be provided throughout construction and that the city’s general contractor will reach out to each property owner in the construction zone to discuss access.

The city is asking drivers to use caution if traveling through the area and obey posted signage.

The entire reconstruction project will consist of reconstructing South College Avenue from West Villa Maria Road to Carson Street, reconstructing the large box culverts under South College Avenue from Midtown Lake to Burton Creek, and replacing and upgrading underground storm sewer, water, and sanitary sewer lines along the project limits. This will improve stormwater drainage in the area by upgrading the storm sewer network and constructing stormwater detention ponds to help alleviate flooding in the surrounding area.

Additional aspects of the project that began Monday include replacing sanitary sewer lines in the area generally bounded by South College Avenue, Cavitt Avenue, Lake Street, and Edge Street.

The city also plans to construct a shared-use path along the west side of South College Avenue, sidewalks along the east side of South College Avenue, and landscaped medians along South College Avenue with roundabouts at Hollydale Drive/Williamson Drive and Carson Street.

Click here to view a street-by-street interactive map of the project.

Full details on the project can be found here.

