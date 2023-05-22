Sharks bite two fishermen in Florida Keys in separate incidents

FILE - After being bitten by sharks, both fishermen had to be taken by helicopter to a hospital...
FILE - After being bitten by sharks, both fishermen had to be taken by helicopter to a hospital in Miami.(NOAA / CC BY 2.0 /Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. (AP) — Two fishermen have been bitten by sharks in separate incidents less than 36 hours apart in the Florida Keys, officials said.

Last Thursday, a 20-year-old Miami-Dade County man was bitten in the leg while spearfishing with two other people off Marathon, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A medical helicopter landed on the Seven Mile Bridge to pick up the man, who was brought to shore by a private boat, the report said. He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami, and his condition was not available.

On Saturday afternoon, a shark bit a 35-year-old fisherman on the foot after he had reeled it in while fishing off a dock in Summerland Key. The shark was on the dock when it bit the man, the release said.

The man was also taken to by a trauma helicopter to a hospital in Miami. His condition not known, the statement said.

Summerland Key is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Key West. Marathon is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Key West.

No further details were provided.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather north of the Bahamas
National Hurricane Center tags first Atlantic area of interest of the season
The changes are expected to begin June 20th.
The Eagle newspaper announces changes to publication, delivery
The wreck occurred on December 19, 2019, when DPS troopers say Roger Landry was so intoxicated,...
Grimes County business, driver ordered to pay $41 million in DWI injury case
All three teenagers were reported missing during the month of May.
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley highlights several missing persons cases
Police responded to the The Woodlands Sunday morning to investigate a shooting.
College Station police investigate shooting

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
'The Little Mermaid' opens in theaters this weekend
The trapper said the gator weighed about 1,200 pounds and a wrecker truck had to be called to...
“He was ginormous.” 11-foot alligator spotted roaming family neighborhood
The trapper said the gator weighed about 1,200 pounds and a wrecker truck had to be called to...
11-foot alligator spotted roaming family neighborhood