Shop for CASA, ‘Cheers’ to Craft Beers to support VFC families

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every June, Voices for Children hosts a back-to-school drive to provide basics like clothing and backpacks to the children in their program.

VFC Executive Director, Amy Faulkner, says their goal is to outfit the children for excellence and provide them each with two brand new outfits and a backpack.

“Think about when you were a kid, what you wanted to wear on your first day of school,” she said. “New clothes, something that will make them feel great about themselves as they head into the new school year.”

Donations can be made throughout the month of June.

You’ll have another opportunity to support VFC on Saturday, June 24 at their Cheers to Craft Beers event, sponsored by Destination Bryan.

The event will feature craft beer tastings inside designated downtown retail stores and restaurants.

Tickets will be $25 if purchased in advance from a participating merchant, $30 online in advance, and $35 the day of the event.

“Everything raised goes directly back to our programs that help us serve children and their families who are engaged in the child protection system. We serve five counties: Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, and Leon, so come on out and help support the work that we do,” Faulkner said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather north of the Bahamas
National Hurricane Center tags first Atlantic area of interest of the season
The wreck occurred on December 19, 2019, when DPS troopers say Roger Landry was so intoxicated,...
Grimes County business, driver ordered to pay $41 million in DWI injury case
The changes are expected to begin June 20th.
The Eagle newspaper announces changes to publication, delivery
Mykel Castilleja
Driver arrested following rollover crash with children in vehicle
All three teenagers were reported missing during the month of May.
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley highlights several missing persons cases

Latest News

Chef Lee demonstrates how to make yummy hand rolls at home!
Making sushi hand rolls at Kanji Sushi
This year’s VBS promises to be jam-packed with fun and exciting activities that your children...
Go on a summer camp adventure at A&M United Methodist Church
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Kanji Sushi
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Voices for Children