Shop for CASA, ‘Cheers’ to Craft Beers to support VFC families

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every June, Voices for Children hosts a back-to-school drive to provide basics like clothing and backpacks to the children in their program.

VFC Executive Director, Amy Faulkner, says their goal is to outfit the children for excellence and provide them each with two brand new outfits and a backpack.

“Think about when you were a kid, what you wanted to wear on your first day of school,” she said. “New clothes, something that will make them feel great about themselves as they head into the new school year.”

Donations can be made throughout the month of June.

You’ll have another opportunity to support VFC on Saturday, June 24 at their Cheers to Craft Beers event, sponsored by Destination Bryan.

The event will feature craft beer tastings inside designated downtown retail stores and restaurants.

Tickets will be $25 if purchased in advance from a participating merchant, $30 online in advance, and $35 the day of the event.

“Everything raised goes directly back to our programs that help us serve children and their families who are engaged in the child protection system. We serve five counties: Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, and Leon, so come on out and help support the work that we do,” Faulkner said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.