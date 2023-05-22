TxDOT announced traffic changes to Harvey Mitchell Parkway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be some changes to the southbound traffic patterns on Harvey Mitchell Parkway starting on Monday night at 7 p.m.

TxDOT said the changes would be happening on Harvey Mitchell between Holleman Drive and Wellborn Road.

Only drivers in the inside lane of southbound Harvey Mitchell will be able to continue south on the highway, while drivers in the outside lane will need to exit to southbound Wellborn Road.

According to TxDOT, these changes are expected to be in place for about three months.

Some work will also be done on northbound Harvey Mitchell Parkway that will result in the on-ramp from northbound Wellborn Road to Harvey Mitchell occasionally being closed.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes Monday night.

The traffic switch will be in place once work is completed Tuesday morning.

According to TxDOT: “This operation is part of the larger TxDOT FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) project from north of FM 60 (Raymond Stotzer Parkway) to FM 2154 (Wellborn Road), a length of 3.2 miles, for a total cost of $47.6 million. The purpose of this project is to improve safety, enhance capacity and address congestion along FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) by converting the corridor to a “Super Street” design.”

