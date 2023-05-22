TxDOT announced traffic changes to Harvey Mitchell Parkway

There will be some changes to the southbound traffic patterns on Harvey Mitchell Parkway...
There will be some changes to the southbound traffic patterns on Harvey Mitchell Parkway starting on Monday night at 7 p.m.(MGN Online)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be some changes to the southbound traffic patterns on Harvey Mitchell Parkway starting on Monday night at 7 p.m.

TxDOT said the changes would be happening on Harvey Mitchell between Holleman Drive and Wellborn Road.

Only drivers in the inside lane of southbound Harvey Mitchell will be able to continue south on the highway, while drivers in the outside lane will need to exit to southbound Wellborn Road.

According to TxDOT, these changes are expected to be in place for about three months.

Some work will also be done on northbound Harvey Mitchell Parkway that will result in the on-ramp from northbound Wellborn Road to Harvey Mitchell occasionally being closed.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes Monday night.

The traffic switch will be in place once work is completed Tuesday morning.

According to TxDOT: “This operation is part of the larger TxDOT FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) project from north of FM 60 (Raymond Stotzer Parkway) to FM 2154 (Wellborn Road), a length of 3.2 miles, for a total cost of $47.6 million.  The purpose of this project is to improve safety, enhance capacity and address congestion along FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) by converting the corridor to a “Super Street” design.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather north of the Bahamas
National Hurricane Center tags first Atlantic area of interest of the season
All three teenagers were reported missing during the month of May.
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley highlights several missing persons cases
Friday evening, Coach Calvin Hill was taken from the hospital in Houston to his home for the...
Coach Hill returns home 6 months after Santa’s Wonderland bus crash
Men arrested for selling drugs in 'drug free' zone
CSPD : 2 men arrested, accused of selling drugs near public park
If you love music and barbecue Aggie Park was the place to be on Saturday.
Thousands of spectators take over Aggie Park for Troubadour Festival

Latest News

The changes are expected to begin June 20th.
The Eagle newspaper announces changes to publication, delivery
Sunday Night Weather Update - May 21
Mykel Castilleja
Driver arrested following rollover crash with children in vehicle
Police responded to the The Woodlands Sunday morning to investigate a shooting.
College Station police investigate shooting