Women’s Golf in the Match Play Hunt as the Third Round of NCAAs Concludes

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Texas A&M women’s golf team held a share of seventh after the third round of the NCAA Championships on Sunday at the Grayhawk Golf Club and will be seeking a match-play berth for the second-consecutive year in the fourth round.

“The silver lining to today is that there is a tomorrow,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We had a strong middle of the round but lost our focus at the end. If we play like we did today again, we will be going home. I’ve always said this team plays it’s best when things are tough. Things will be tough tomorrow and we have a chance to advance if we put together a great round.”

Texas A&M shot 10-over 298 in the third round on a day where the field averaged 10.2 strokes over par. The Aggies are 5-over 869 for the tournament and Arizona (+5), Pepperdine (+6), Georgia (+6) and Oklahoma State (+7) are all within two strokes or less of A&M. The Maroon & White will need to be within the top eight of the field by the end of the fourth round in order to advance to match play.

Cernousek (69-68-76—213) leads the Aggies with a 3-under 213 for the tournament. The Antibes, France, native is in a tie for 12th and is seven strokes off the lead, which is held by USC’s Catherine Park.

Hailee Cooper (78-71-73—222) shot the best third round for A&M, going 1-over 73 with three birdies. Cooper held a share of 65th along with Jennie Park (74-74-74—222) who fired a 2-over 74 in the round.

Zoe Slaughter (75-71-75—221) shot 3-over 75 and tied for 60th. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (69-74-81—224) rounded out the lineup tied for 85th.

Next Up

The Maroon & White will tee off at 1:06 p.m. CT from No. 10 to begin the fourth round. The Aggies will be paired with Arizona and Pepperdine. Live stats for the tournament can be found at golfstat.com. The round will be televised on Golf Channel from 4-8 p.m.

Top-15 Team Standings

1 – Stanford (-13)

T2 – Wake Forest (-6)

T2 – Texas (-6)

4 – USC (-2)

5 – Florida State (-1)

6 – South Carolina (E)

T7 – Texas A&M (+5)

T7 – Arizona (+5)

---CURRENT CUT LINE---

T9 – Pepperdine (+6)

T9 – Georgia (+6)

11 – Oklahoma State (+7)

12 – New Mexico (+12)

13 – LSU (+13)

14 – Mississippi State (+17)

15 – SMU (+18)

PlaceTeam/PlayerRound 1Round 2Round 3Overall
T7Texas A&M287 (-1)284 (-4)298 (+10)869 (+5)
T12Adela Cernousek69 (-3)68 (-4)76 (+4)213 (-3)
T60Zoe Slaughter75 (+3)71 (-1)75 (+3)221 (+5)
T65Jennie Park74 (+2)74 (+2)74 (+2)222 (+6)
T65Hailee Cooper78 (+6)71 (-1)73 (+1)222 (+6)
T85Blanca Fernández García-Poggio69 (-3)74 (+2)81 (+9)224 (+8)

