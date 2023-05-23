3 arrested for having guns at pre-K graduation, sheriff says

Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.
Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.(Gray News, file)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities say they have arrested three people for having guns on school property in St. John the Baptist Parish.

A man, a woman and a teen face charges of illegal possession of guns during a pre-kindergarten graduation.

They are 24-year-old Nick Melancon, 25-year-old Jaquanna Monique Cage, and a 16-year-old who is unidentified because of his age.

Sheriff Mike Tegre said he received a tip about armed individuals at Garyville-Mt. Airy Magnet School.

Deputies placed the school on lockdown.

The suspects fled on foot as law enforcement approached them but were eventually apprehended.

Authorities found an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition in a suspect’s vehicle.

They also found a handgun that had been converted to a fully automatic.

All three suspects are in custody.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather north of the Bahamas
National Hurricane Center tags first Atlantic area of interest of the season
The wreck occurred on December 19, 2019, when DPS troopers say Roger Landry was so intoxicated,...
Grimes County business, driver ordered to pay $41 million in DWI injury case
The incident happened around 8 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road and...
Houston man arrested for road rage incident in College Station
The changes are expected to begin June 20th.
The Eagle newspaper announces changes to publication, delivery
There will be some changes to the southbound traffic patterns on Harvey Mitchell Parkway...
TxDOT announced traffic changes to Harvey Mitchell Parkway

Latest News

Raul Chavez, 60, was arrested and charged with unlawful restraint of a minor.
Man charged after trying to take 13-year-old girl from children’s play center, deputies say
FILE - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul delivers his remarks after being sworn to his...
Catholic clergy sexually abused Illinois kids far more often than church acknowledged, state finds
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol...
8 tips for parents and teens on social media use — from the US surgeon general
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - May 23
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Debt ceiling talks grind on, but Republicans say there’s a ‘lack of urgency’ from White House