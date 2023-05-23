A&M Consolidated’s Mia Teran signs basketball letter of intent with Texas College

Mia was a 3 year varsity letter winner for the Lady Tigers averaging 15 points, 4 steals and 4...
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated basketball standout Mia Teran announcing Tuesday afternoon that she will continue her athletic career with Texas College in Tyler.

Mia was a 3 year varsity letter winner for the Lady Tigers averaging 15 points, 4 steals and 4 rebounds per game last season.

Mia is currently a general studies major.

