A&M Consolidated’s Mia Teran signs basketball letter of intent with Texas College

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated basketball standout Mia Teran announcing Tuesday afternoon that she will continue her athletic career with Texas College in Tyler.

Mia was a 3 year varsity letter winner for the Lady Tigers averaging 15 points, 4 steals and 4 rebounds per game last season.

Mia is currently a general studies major.

