Avoid scams, don’t believe fake reviews

Avoid scams, don’t believe fake reviews
Avoid scams, don’t believe fake reviews(Schulte Roofing)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can’t trust everything you read online, and experts say that includes reviews for things as important as the roof on your house.

“There’s a lot of fake companies or bad companies who can maintain business because they’re buying fake reviews. There’s even people from other countries who are offering to sell you fake reviews, whether it be on Yelp or Google or Facebook, it doesn’t matter. They’re literally selling the ability to provide fake reviews and we need to make people aware of that,” Schulte Roofing owner Josh Schulte said.

Kandis Martinez says there are red flags she always watches out for when looking at online reviews.

“The main thing I notice right off the bat is any incorrect grammar, punctuation, or things that just don’t make sense. Look for reviews that are overexaggerated and ask yourself if that sounds like something that could actually be true,” she advised.

The two agree that it’s important for consumers to do their research before trusting a company with an investment as big as a roof.

“You’re spending your hard-earned money on a roof that’s covering your whole house. Talk to people who have used them before. Talk to people who you trust and make sure these people are legitimate before you trust them with your money,” Martinez said.

Schulte says it’s more likely than not that an account is fake if they are consistently writing positive or negative reviews with no balance.

“If you do your due diligence up front and you find out who’s good, who’s bad, who’s been around a long time, you’re more likely to have good results from that company,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 20 homes and businesses were damaged when a strong storm with powerful winds pushed...
Storm damages 20+ homes in Huntsville, two injured
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather north of the Bahamas
National Hurricane Center tags first Atlantic area of interest of the season
Police are investigating a deadly standoff situation in Bowie County, Texas. (KSLA)
Police: 4 people killed by teenage relative in Texas standoff
The wreck occurred on December 19, 2019, when DPS troopers say Roger Landry was so intoxicated,...
Grimes County business, driver ordered to pay $41 million in DWI injury case
The incident happened around 8 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road and...
Houston man arrested for road rage incident in College Station

Latest News

Show off your green thumb with the custom planter boxes that add color and beauty to the curb...
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
National EMS Week with St. Joseph Health
Celebrating National EMS week with St. Joseph Health
Cathy Lyles has been teaching Jazzercise for 42 "fabulous" years
Stay active, keep dancing for your health
THE THR3E(Recurring) - St Joes EMS week