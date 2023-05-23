Brazos County Master Gardeners invite you out to the D.I.G. for inspiration in showcasing plants

By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Master Gardeners are volunteers trained by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in research-based horticulture including soils, composting, water conservation, entomology, and plant pathology.

The Master Gardeners maintain a garden at 2619 Hwy 21 W in Bryan called the D.I.G. which stands for Demonstration Idea Garden. It’s there to provide ideas for the public and showcase plants that grow well in this region. It is divided into areas, such as roses, perennials, shade plants, vegetables, waterwise, etc., and is always open to the public to visit.

On June 10, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., the Master Gardeners will have a special day where the public is invited to come out and see the garden and ask Master Gardeners about the plants that grow best in our area. There will also be Master Gardeners that can answer questions about composting, rainwater harvesting, and irrigation. There will be something for everybody that likes to garden.

They also have several other upcoming events including a floral arrangement program on May 23 starting at 7 pm. and a “Gardening with Children” opportunity on June 17 at 10 a.m.

If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardener yourself or want more information about upcoming events, find out more on their website.

