Bryan police arrest man accused of shattering glass door of convenience store

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested a man Sunday evening who reportedly smashed the glass door of a convenience store with a concrete block.

The 32-year-old was first at Dominos Pizza on E William Joel Bryan causing a disturbance, according to police reports. The man then left the business and went to the Rattlers gas station along Highway 6.

Bryan police say when they approached the man, he picked up a large concrete block and threw it into the entrance door of the convenience store.

Store employees say prior to damaging the door he also stole a fountain drink inside.

The man, identified as Marcus Jones, was taken into custody and charged with Criminal Mischief and Theft under $100.

