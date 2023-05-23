Bryan police nab teens accused of vehicle burglaries

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the early hours of Friday, May 19th, the Bryan Police Department says it responded to a report of suspicious behavior that ultimately resulted in the arrest of two teenagers allegedly involved in a series of crimes.

The incident unfolded just before 5:00 a.m. in the 400 block of Ehlinger Drive when a resident alerted authorities to suspicious activity. Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and spotted the suspect vehicle leaving the area.

Upon apprehension, officers conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered multiple recently stolen items, further implicating the suspects in various criminal activities. The investigation also revealed that the vehicle itself had been reported stolen from College Station.

Police say this is a reminder that if you see something suspicious, say something. It is also a reminder to always lock your vehicle doors and remove any valuable items.

The arrested individuals are:

Khalil Burrell, 17-year-old, of College Station

- Burglary of Motor Vehicle x 5

- Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon

- Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information

A 16-year-old from Bryan

- Burglary of Motor Vehicle x 5

- Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon

- Fraudulent Possession of Identifying Information

- Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle

- Evading Arrest in a Vehicle

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.