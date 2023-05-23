Commissioners Court approves proposal for Cost of Living Adjustment

Commissioners Court meets to discuss agenda items including a Cost of Living Adjustment.
By Warren Vause
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Commissioners Court approved a proposal for a 4.5% salary increase for government employees.

The approval follows a low retention rate and numerous vacancies in government functions, like at the Brazos County Jail and juvenile center. The salary increase hopes to make county positions more competitive and help retain employees.

“Our benefits are extraordinary, health insurance and retirement are over and beyond what most private corporations or private entities are providing. So we want to continue supporting our employees and their careers,” said Katie Conner, Brazos Valley Budget Officer.

The meeting on Tuesday marks the beginning of the budget process. Salaries will be officially reviewed in August, alongside the completed budget proposal.

Conner explains that retaining employees will help prevent costly mistakes that are less common among experienced workers.

“We are not trying to sell services, we are public services and therefore there are mistakes that could be made by new employees. Not that they make mistakes, but it takes experience to understand how are things supposed to work,” said Conner.

