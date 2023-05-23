Focus at Four: Brazos Valley Congressman provides legislative update

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Congressman Michael McCaul has introduced the Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence (FEND) Off Fentanyl Act, along with Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Ohio.

The FEND Off Fentanyl Act is a bill aimed at combating the country’s fentanyl crisis by targeting the illicit fentanyl supply chain.

“Synthetic opioids — primarily fentanyl — killed more than 100,000 Americans last year alone. That’s nearly double the number of American deaths in the entire Vietnam War over two decades,” said Rep. McCaul. “I’m proud to introduce the FEND Off Fentanyl Act to help combat this generational crisis and protect young Americans in Texas and across the nation.”

McCaul also addressed the ongoing negotiations in Washington to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default.

“The talks broke down because Sen. Bernie Sanders wanted to raise taxes on oil and gas revenues and in our state of Texas, that’s not going to fly,” said McCaul. “What we want to see is to lift the debt ceiling, but we want a cap on spending so we don’t spiral out of control.”

The White House is offering to keep government spending at current levels for the next two years.

Republicans ant to cut even more spending and keep those lower levels for at least the next six years.

Lawmakers must reach an agreement before June 1 to avoid a default.

Economists warn that defaulting could result in lowered credit ratings for America.

