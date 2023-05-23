Franklin Lady Lions prepare for No. 1 Grandview in 3A Regional Finals

Franklin Lady Lions prepare for No. 1 Grandview in 3A Regional Finals
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin softball team will step back on the field Wednesday as the Class 3A Regional Finals begin. Last weekend the Lady Lions beat East Bernard in a best of three series to keep their season alive.

Team Green will now face number one ranked Grandview needing two wins to punch their ticket to the state tournament for a second straight year.

“Going back to state has been the goal. We have to get to this moment to achieve that and we are one series away and they know it. I have no doubt they are going to be ready to roll.,” said head coach Jordan Lyle.

“It is really exciting. We know what it takes to get to Austin and we are going to be back! We will be back in a few weeks,” added Franklin Junior Pitcher Reese Cottrell.

Game one of the best of three series against the Zebras will start at 7 on Wednesday at Lake Belton High School.

