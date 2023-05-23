Glamfetti owner shares how to plan stellar summer gatherings

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the time of year when a lot of celebrations are happening like graduations, birthdays and summer holidays. No matter the purpose, there will be a lot of reasons to gather during the summer. That’s why the owner of Brenham’s Glamfetti, Tiffany Howard, joined BVTM Tuesday to share how to best prepare.

First, Howard recommends some basic things that every gathering, big or small, should have. Those include decorative disposable plates, fun disposable cups and confetti that can be used to decorate tables or throw in the air for pictures.

“I love something that adds a little bit of the event or the holiday without maybe costing too much, and you can just toss it when you’re done and not feel bad,” Howard said.

Another thing to keep in mind is investing in reusable items so that you don’t have to buy the same things for every gathering. Some reusable items Howard suggests getting are party fans, shatter-proof cups that are dishwasher safe, party hats, punch bowls that can double as decor and tassels.

“You can just shove it into your little party closet, and it’s ready to go for the next event,” Howard said.

Howard can’t recommend a balloon garland enough. They can be customized with different colors and can go along a door frame or be used in a photo booth area. Howard has one that’s stayed intact for two months.

“They do last a lot longer than you realize whenever they’re inside,” Howard said.

Larger balloons that will stand alone can also be reused and can be styled to give the appearance of having helium. Those can be attached to a wall with tape, string and a command hook. You can see Howard’s example above.

Lastly, there are small things you can add to your gatherings that you may already have at home. For example, wrapping paper can be used as a table runner. Cut it into big enough sections to cover the center of the table.

For something extra on those tables, you can add coloring sheets and table games that anyone can enjoy.

For more tips, you can visit Glamfetti’s website, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. You can also visit the store in person at 219 East Main Street in Brenham.

