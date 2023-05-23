Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

Show off your green thumb with the custom planter boxes that add color and beauty to the curb appeal.(Cherry Ruffino)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Check out this hot home on the market!

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this charming four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Bryan.

You can show off your green thumb with custom planter boxes that add color and beauty to the curb appeal.

Upon entering the home, you’ll be immediately captivated by the spaciousness provided by the cathedral ceilings and the inviting fireplace, where you can cozy up during chilly, winter evenings.

The interior has been freshly painted and new carpets have been installed, giving the home a more modern and updated look.

The kitchen features modern appliances, ample cabinet space and a convenient layout that makes meal preparation a breeze.

The covered back patio provides an outdoor living space to relax and entertain and the storage shed offers ample space for storing outdoor equipment, tools or other items.

For more information on buying or selling a home, contact the Cherry Ruffino team.

