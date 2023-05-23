Lone Star Skynyrd to headline Saturday’s Starlight Music Series

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A free family-friendly concert is happening under the stars in College Station this weekend.

The City of College Station’s Starlight Music Series is Saturday, May 27 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. with The Nomands. Lone Star Skynyrd takes the stage at 9 p.m.

Free parking is available at Post Oak Mall, with handicapped parking near Colgate Drive.

You may bring refreshments, but no kegs or glass containers are allowed, and coolers must be 48 quarts or smaller. Food trucks are also available.

Chairs are welcome but not in designated blanket-only seating areas. Likewise, smoking isn’t allowed in the main seating area, but there will be designated smoking areas.

The last concert in the series is Saturday, June 10 featuring Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers with guests Bayou City Funk and Brazos Valley Jazz Society.

For complete details about artists and more, visit cstx.gov/starlight.

