Man accused of robberies in two Bryan neighborhoods indicted by grand jury

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County grand jury has handed up an indictment Thursday for a man accused of robberies in two Bryan neighborhoods.

Daniel Salazar Rivera is one of the suspects accused of two different robberies on the night of January 26th.

The first robbery happened around 10:00 p.m. A woman said she was robbed in the 700 block of Commerce Street. The victim said she and others were outside when more than one suspect approached her and demanded money. The victim said a gun was pressed against her head by one of the suspects before she handed over her cell phone.

Less than 30 minutes later, police believe the same group robbed a man outside a home in the 900 block of Clear Leaf Drive.

It wasn’t long after the robberies, police reportedly found the suspects in a car on Texas Avenue and they were stopped and arrested on East Villa Maria Road.

Jaquarious Ford was also arrested in connection to these robberies.

Both Ford and Salazar-Rivera remain behind bars on bond.

