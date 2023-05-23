Schachter’s Decorated Career Ends in NCAA Singles Second Round

ORLANDO, Fla. – Texas A&M’s No. 46 Noah Schachter’s impressive collegiate career came to an end in the NCAA Singles Tournament second round following a loss to the No. 3 overall seed Arthur Fery Tuesday at the USTA National Campus.

The Aggies have been led for the past two seasons by their team captain Schachter. He has amassed 170 wins across singles and doubles throughout his five years representing the Maroon & White. He ended his impressive career today in his second consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament’s Singles Championships.

Schachter was facing the third-seeded player in the tournament and started the match red hot, as the fifth-year senior pulled away to a 3-0 lead. Stanford’s Fery responded to knot the pair at three, as the duo began a back-and-forth clash to send the opening frame to a tiebreaker. Nothing separated the players, as they were all square at five in the breaker, however, Fery broke the deadlock and won the set (7-6(5)). The Cardinal continued his momentum to finish the match in the second frame, winning the match (7-6(5), 6-1).

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Steve Denton on Schachter’s impact on the Texas A&M men’s tennis team …

“Noah is what all college coaches look for, a hard worker and a tremendous fighter. He improved every year and was a joy to be around. After the match he asked if he could practice, that exemplifies who Noah is and we’re so grateful for all he has done for this program.”

MATCH RESULTS

Singles Matches

(STAN) No. 3 Arthur Fery Def. (TAMU) No. 46 Noah Schachter (7-6(5), 6-1)

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.