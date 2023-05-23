Soft lockdown lifted at two Navasota elementary schools

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two elementary schools in Navasota were placed on a brief soft lockdown Tuesday morning.

Police say they got several calls around 9:50 a.m. about a man riding a bicycle with an assault weapon near Webb Elementary. One caller said the man was heading toward Brule Elementary. Both schools were placed on soft lockdown as a precaution as police responded to the call.

When officers found the man, they discovered he had an airsoft rifle. The man had covered up the rifle’s orange safety markings usually identifying it as an airsoft rifle.

The man said he was playing a prank on a friend.

At 10:13 a.m., the school district was given the all clear and classes continued as normal for the rest of the day.

