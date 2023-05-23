Soft lockdown lifted at two Navasota elementary schools

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two elementary schools in Navasota were placed on a brief soft lockdown Tuesday morning.

Police say they got several calls around 9:50 a.m. about a man riding a bicycle with an assault weapon near Webb Elementary. One caller said the man was heading toward Brule Elementary. Both schools were placed on soft lockdown as a precaution as police responded to the call.

When officers found the man, they discovered he had an airsoft rifle. The man had covered up the rifle’s orange safety markings usually identifying it as an airsoft rifle.

The man said he was playing a prank on a friend.

At 10:13 a.m., the school district was given the all clear and classes continued as normal for the rest of the day.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disturbed weather north of the Bahamas
National Hurricane Center tags first Atlantic area of interest of the season
The wreck occurred on December 19, 2019, when DPS troopers say Roger Landry was so intoxicated,...
Grimes County business, driver ordered to pay $41 million in DWI injury case
The incident happened around 8 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Rock Prairie Road and...
Houston man arrested for road rage incident in College Station
The changes are expected to begin June 20th.
The Eagle newspaper announces changes to publication, delivery
Police say this is a reminder that if you see something suspicious, say something. It is also a...
Bryan police nab teens accused of vehicle burglaries

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
US Congressman Michael McCaul
Focus at Four: Brazos Valley Congressman provides legislative update
Treat of the Day: Leon ISD teacher retires after 50 years
Brazos County Master Gardeners invite you out to the D.I.G. for inspiration of showcasing plants