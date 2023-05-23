St. Joseph Air Med 12 hosts symposium for National EMS Week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - EMS workers are vital to the communities they serve. During this year’s National EMS Week, St. Joseph Air Med 12 hosted their first ever symposium for Brazos Valley first responders. Air Med 12 transports patients to hospitals throughout the region.

During Tuesday’s event, EMS workers learned about Air Med 12, took part in educational activities and training, and joined together for fellowship.

Billy Rice, Director of EMS at St. Joseph Health, said the week is a time to reflect and look forward to what the future of the industry holds.

“A lot of symposiums we go to are taught by physicians or nurses. This is special because it’s taught by the Air Med flight crews,” said Rice. “It’s honestly what the flight crews would tell young and up-and-coming leaders, paramedics, all the things they wished they would have known going into the air medical world. Along with cutting edge, evidence-based medicine in the critical care world.”

Steven Huggins with Robertson County EMS said gaining knowledge in different areas is essential.

“With Texas A&M and growing cities in Bryan and College Station, Robertson County is adding people who want that small town feel,” said Huggins. “To see everyone come together and work as a team, it just gives you hope for the future and where this is going. All of our equipment, our personnel, nothing but positive outcomes after this event.”

Chris Lamb with the Bryan Fire Department said knowing, and training, with first responders throughout the seven counties will save more lives.

“We’re always collaborating together. Our leadership from every department is always working together and we’re training together like we are today,” said Lamb. “It just shows the team work this area has and a lot of places, that’s very rare to have. So, to have all those organizations in one region working and training and collaborating will make emergency situations flow much easier.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.