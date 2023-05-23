Stay active, keep dancing for your health

Cathy Lyles has been teaching Jazzercise for 42 "fabulous" years
By Abigail Metsch
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cathy Lyles has been teaching Jazzercise for 42 “fabulous” years. She says after all this time, Jazzercise has never gotten boring.

“It’s always fun. You have to find something you like to do, especially when it comes to exercising,” Lyles said.

Lyles, a 20-year cancer survivor, says her doctors credit Jazzercise for her survival.

“I was diagnosed with cancer on August 5, 20 years ago. After chemo, radiation, and chemo again, the final results said I beat it. My doctors said the reason I beat it is because I went into this journey healthy. Healthy. 42 years of Jazzercise is the reason why I’m still here today,” she said.

Although Lyles loves Jazzercise, her main message for loved ones is to find a form of exercise they love to do, even if it’s not attending one of her Jazzercise classes.

She says exercise, in any form, is also a time to release outside stresses.

“There’s a lot of anxiety in this world, and you never know what people are carrying on their shoulders. To see these people come in, take a class and leave with a bounce in their step, we did it. We did it!” she said.

Lyles says she’s going to keep Jazzercising for as long as she can.

“I’m going to do it in Heaven, too,” she said.

You can find a schedule of Lyles’ classes here.

