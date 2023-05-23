Major storm damage, injuries reported in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - There are multiple reports of storm damage Tuesday afternoon in the city of Huntsville.

Most of the damage reports being shared by first responders, including power lines down and trees uprooted, are in an area along Interstate 45 between Crosstimbers Street and Highway 30.

🔴We are getting our first images of storm damage in Huntsville. This is in the area of I-45 near Highway 30.

▶️THE LATEST: https://t.co/OncKhbBnK4



📸: Whitney Price

Walker County Emergency Management Coordinator Butch Davis confirms to KBTX that several homes and businesses have been damaged but didn’t have more specifics. He also was unable to provide how many injuries have been reported in the area. “We’re dealing with a lot right now, is all I can tell you,” said Davis.

Top of power pole snapped in Huntsville as destructive storm pushed damaging wind through ahead of 3pm



📍Subway

📸Phyllis Catoe

A command post is being set up on Crosstimbers Street near Willowbend Street where significant damage has been reported in the neighborhood east of the interstate.

🔴This is the same storm that has caused significant damage in the Huntsville area.



📸:Whitney Price



▶️THE LATEST: https://t.co/OncKhbBnK4

KBTX has several news crews on the way to the area. Stay tuned for more details.

Tail end of the wind as it blew past & into the Home Depot in Huntsville ahead of 3pm



📍Walker County

📹Deborah Reed pic.twitter.com/rMp4CJ8XT4 — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) May 23, 2023

