Major storm damage, injuries reported in Huntsville

Most of the damage reports are in an area along Interstate 45 north of Highway 30 and along Crosstimbers Street.
Storm damage in Huntsville on Tuesday afternoon.
Storm damage in Huntsville on Tuesday afternoon.(Photo courtesy: Whitney Price)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - There are multiple reports of storm damage Tuesday afternoon in the city of Huntsville.

Most of the damage reports being shared by first responders, including power lines down and trees uprooted, are in an area along Interstate 45 between Crosstimbers Street and Highway 30.

Walker County Emergency Management Coordinator Butch Davis confirms to KBTX that several homes and businesses have been damaged but didn’t have more specifics. He also was unable to provide how many injuries have been reported in the area. “We’re dealing with a lot right now, is all I can tell you,” said Davis.

A command post is being set up on Crosstimbers Street near Willowbend Street where significant damage has been reported in the neighborhood east of the interstate.

KBTX has several news crews on the way to the area. Stay tuned for more details.

